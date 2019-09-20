Bill Maher closed out his show Friday night by going off on Republicans and Fox News for deriding “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” arguing the people actually suffering from it are Trump supporters saying the president’s behavior is normal.

Maher brought up the term and said the right keeps using it to “deflect any criticism of the Dear Leader” by putting the onus back on liberals for going too crazy over Trump.

“Have you watched this man over the last four years?” Maher asked. “When Republicans say Democrats never got over Trump’s behavior, you’re right! We haven’t gotten over it because no one should.”

And after bringing up Trump’s positive or even glowing comments about dictators, Maher said the real Trump Derangement Syndrome is “pretending that all of this is perfectly acceptable behavior for an American president.”

He engaged in a lengthy hypothetical about Joe Biden and said if he becomes president and “rapidly declines and legit loses his mind, then I am going to pretend ‘nothing to see here’ just like you’re doing now.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

