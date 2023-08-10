‘I Did A Little Digging’: Fox News Host Debunks Trump’s Lewd False Attack on Election Crimes Prosecutor Fani Willis

Fox News host Howard Kurtz debunked ex-President Donald Trump’s attacks on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that she has called “derogatory and false.”

DA Willis and her office’s grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia — seen by many as a significant legal threat to Trump — is reportedly poised to deliver indictments within the very near future on over a dozen charges.

With the legal heat rising, Trump has launched a series of baseless and inflammatory attacks that include calling Willis a “racist” and falsely claiming she once had an affair with a client who was a gang member.

Trump made those attacks during a campaign speech in New Hampshire and in a new campaign ad this week.

That’s part of the reason Kurtz — host of Fox News Channel’s MediaBuzz — says in a column that Trump is more rattled in public now than he has been since indictments began to drop.

In the same column, Kurtz looked into the claim and debunked it:

Trump has repeatedly called Willis a “racist.” But he went a step further at that rally by saying this: “They say that she was after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member. And this is a person that wants to indict me.” That is an extremely serious charge – one that could lead to indictment. So I did a little digging. It all stems from a Rolling Stone article and a guy named Mondo, co-founder of Young Stoner Life. As Newsweek noted, Willis was prosecuting the group as a criminal gang in 2019. Mondo was quoted by Rolling Stone as saying the two of them had a “cool relationship…She’s almost like, not really street, but she understands what goes on, bro…She understands life to a certain degree. She ain’t trying to take all these little Black dudes down. She ain’t that type of woman, man. I’m telling you, she’s not.” Mondo never said they had a romantic relationship, just a cool attorney-client relationship. So much for the charge.

Here’s the passage in question from that Rolling Stone article:

Mondo says that Willis was a “great attorney” for him, getting his aggravated assault charge dropped to a lesser one and having him sentenced to “a program” in lieu of prison time. He says that even after his sentence, she worked to get him an early release from the program due to COVID. And beyond her casework, he says that the two shared a “cool relationship,” with her being aware of his rap career and even using it in her defense. That’s why the YSL indictment is surprising to Mondo. “That’s not her character,” he contends. “She’s almost like, not really street, but she understands what goes on, bro. She understands life to a certain degree. She ain’t trying to take all these little Black dudes down. She ain’t that type of woman, man. I’m telling you, she’s not.”

Watch above via Trump and C-SPAN.

