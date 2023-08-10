‘Deeply Perverted’: Lawrence O’Donnell Rips Trump’s ‘Sick Imagination’ After ‘Pornographic’ Remarks About Prosecutor

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell cut a clip of former President Donald Trump’s remarks about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday, calling them “pornographic” and “deeply perverted.”

Trump called Willis “a young racist” during his campaign rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday and suggested that “she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member.”

He protested, “And this is a person that wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems. But she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office.”

On his show The Last Word on Wednesday, O’Donnell tore into Trump’s remarks and accused him of having a “deeply perverted” and “sick imagination.”

“I’m gonna show you now just a bit. Can’t show you all of it ’cause it’s too vulgar, too pornographic. Just a bit of what Donald Trump said yesterday about Fani Willis,” he said.

O’Donnell then played the clip of Trump calling Willis a racist before cutting it off just before his allegations about the gang member.

“I’m not gonna show you the rest of the pornographic poison that Donald Trump spewed with the full support of his lawyers,” O’Donnell declared:

He seemed to have been referring to Fani Willis’ work as a criminal defense attorney and a defendant who she represented, but he couldn’t even get that part of it correct. Everything he said about Fani Willis came from the deeply perverted cesspool of Donald Trump’s sick imagination and he happily and perversely lied about District Attorney Fani Willis’ relationship with a former client. Donald Trump has very boastfully had sexual relationships with many more people than his three wives, including during all of his marriages, and so a deeply twisted, decaying mind filled with a lifetime of memories of adultery reaches into the mud of his own lived experience and throws it at other people.

Watch above via MSNBC.

