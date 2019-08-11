CNN’s Ana Cabrera Lists Off All The Conspiracies Trump Has Promoted: ‘Very Unsurprising’

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera put up a long list of baseless conspiracies President Donald Trump has promoted over the years, saying Trump has no regard for consequences.

Last night, Trump promoted conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

“President Trump has reacted to Epstein’s death in what is sadly a very unsurprising way,” Cabrera said on CNN Newsroom Sunday.

“He is spreading a conspiracy theory that the Clintons had Epstein killed,” she continued. “Let that sink in. This would be like Gerald Ford or Jimmy Carter or Ronald Reagan claiming LBJ had Kennedy killed. It’s not the first or second time the president has made baseless claims without regard for the consequences of his rhetoric.”

Cabrera then listed out the many conspiracies Trump has promoted without evidence in his political career and fact-checked them along the way.

“He’s argued that global warming is a hoax created by the Chinese. The president leaves out that he sought to build a sea wall at his Scottish golf course to quote, protect from global warming and its effects. He claims vaccines cause autism and that noise from windmills can cause cancer. He’s denied that 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria,” she said.

