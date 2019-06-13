CNN anchor John King said President Donald Trump explaining away his talk about accepting information from foreign countries to win elections sounded like a “toddler that’s been caught.”

“This is one of his tricks and he’s really good at it. They all do it, and today if you read his Twitter account he’s like a toddler who got caught. ‘Everybody is bad. Don’t get mad at me because everybody is bad,'” King said.

“When a foreign government–especially a hostile foreign government–is the source and contacting you in offering you help, that’s not oppo research, that’s a crime,” King said.

Trump told ABC News that he would accept information from foreign agents and wouldn’t necessarily report attempted foreign interference to the FBI.

“The FBI director is wrong,” Trump said before adding, “there’s nothing wrong with listening.” Trump insisted it was not election interference and characterized it as “oppo research.”

“It’s not interference. They have information. I think I’d take it.”

The question I also have is does this mean he’s also willing to take hacked material which was obtained illegally by these foreign adversaries?” Politico reporter Laura Barrón-López told King.

“The problem is what he’s saying is happening everywhere is not happening everywhere. You talk to lawmakers about this, they make it very clear, if they were to receive something to the government, they would report it,” CNN reporter Phil Mattingly said.

