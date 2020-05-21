Dr. Fauci Ends Media Blackout By Talking to Julia Roberts, Urges Caution as States Reopen: ‘Now is Not the Time to Tempt Fate’

After steering clear of media engagements in recent days, Dr. Anthony Fauci sat for an interview with actress Julia Roberts, which was released on Thursday.

In a conversation posted by ONE, a global NGO dedicated to fighting poverty and disease, Fauci cautioned against relaxing social distancing guidelines too much as states begin to reopen.

“The scientific evidence clearly indicates that physical separation has worked, but not completely,” Fauci said. “If you look at the curves in our country, it isn’t like everything is dramatically going down. I mean, New York got hit very badly. But they’re starting to come down now. Now is not the time to tempt fate and pull back completely.”

The leading coronavirus task force expert went on to stress that even as states begin to open up, things will look quite different.

“People say, ‘do you think we’ll be back to normal this summer?'” Fauci said. “And I say, ‘you know, I don’t really think so.’ Because it may be a new normal, but it’s not gonna be the way we had it before.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

