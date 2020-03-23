White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow agreed with President Donald Trump statement this week that the “cure” for the coronavirus can’t end up being worse than the problem on Fox News, Monday.

“The president tweeted at midnight, ‘We can’t let the cure be worse than the problem.’ He seemed to be talking about in another week or so making a decision to try to get the economy back open,” declared Fox News host Ed Henry. “Governor Cuomo said much the same a minute ago. He said we’ve got to plan the pivot, open the valve. How do you do that?”

“We’ll, we’re going to have to try to do that. We can’t shut in the economy,” responded Kudlow. “The economic cost to individuals is just too great.”

“So let’s see how this thing plays out. More testing is essential, and we’re loading up with tests now. That’s going to be a big help,” he continued, adding, “But the president is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs.”

Kudlow concluded, “I don’t want to get ahead of the story, I spoke to the president about this subject late last evening, so we’ll be looking at a number of different things. Let’s give it another week.”

President Trump tweeted on Sunday evening, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO.”

Watch above via Fox News.

