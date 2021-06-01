Former President Donald Trump has reportedly told people around him that he is expecting to be reinstated as President in August.

This stunning bit of news comes from New York Times’s award-winning reporter Maggie Haberman and comes after a weekend in which a number of Trump’s most notable “stolen election” toadies have amplified narratives of coups and an unconstitutional return to the White House.

This absurd and obvious bit of delusion has received pushback from predictable political precincts. What stands out, however, is that some conservative thought leaders who have been fairly muted in criticizing Trump’s baseless stolen election conspiracies are now vocally saying that this is a bridge too far. And yes, a number of Republican thought leaders who can easily be identified as “Never Trumpers” also chimed in, which are all collected below for your entertainment and enlightenment purposes.

Fox News contributor Byron York is the most surprising voice of dissent here, as he clearly suggested that Trump’s continued public statements like this will come with an increased “number of Republicans who say they are ready to move on.”

Trump reportedly echoing what lawyer Sidney Powell said over weekend. (See below.) Short answer: Reinstatement cannot and will not happen. If Trump brings this up in public, will likely increase number of Republicans who say they are ready to move on. https://t.co/UVwK3fl5KE https://t.co/rFTee7P2ux pic.twitter.com/AwNR9ZamB0 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 1, 2021

But wait, there’s more! Loads of smart people with blue checks next to their Twitter usernames also chimed in. Below are just a handful of those who identify as “true” conservatives but many of whom have long been vocal critics of the 45th president, but their reactions are no less worthy of inclusion. To wit:

Is the Sergeant at Arms of the Supreme Court going to swear him in? https://t.co/ZLPJHH3hQE — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 1, 2021

It's a delusional fantasy, obviously, but it's a fantasy about a violent coup – which is really something from an ex-president. https://t.co/OYV716VMAy — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 1, 2021

lol "reinstated." He has the same attachment to the office as to his Twitter account. "Turn it back on!" https://t.co/RHqFWM5H3y — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 1, 2021

And of course, there were other critics that came from a more centrist and more progressive point of view:

Prepare for another violent attack from the MAGA terrorists. Take this seriously. Do not write this off. They did it on 1/6 and didn't get their way. They *will* do it again. https://t.co/dXf76bind5 — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) June 1, 2021

For example, this seems obviously true given what his allies are saying publicly and if Trump were still on Twitter he'd probably have already tweeted about it. https://t.co/Iswcm6i89Rhttps://t.co/89Pu82PBOD — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 1, 2021

If he actually believes that, yikes. If he doesn’t actually believe it but says it anyway, yikes. (He’s allowed to run again in four years. There’s virtually nothing constitutional or democratic that would allow him to be president before that.) https://t.co/lvbdCv2XHc — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) June 1, 2021

Most amazing is how people keep telling me not to report this stuff.https://t.co/iqJ1GvskKc — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 1, 2021

…

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]