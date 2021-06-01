comScore Republicans Rip Trump's Claim He'll Be Reinstated President

Even Republicans are Calling Out Trump’s Reported Claim He’ll Be Reinstated President: ‘Delusional Fantasy’

By Colby HallJun 1st, 2021, 11:16 am
 

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly told people around him that he is expecting to be reinstated as President in August.

This stunning bit of news comes from New York Times’s award-winning reporter Maggie Haberman and comes after a weekend in which a number of Trump’s most notable “stolen election” toadies have amplified narratives of coups and an unconstitutional return to the White House.

This absurd and obvious bit of delusion has received pushback from predictable political precincts. What stands out, however, is that some conservative thought leaders who have been fairly muted in criticizing Trump’s baseless stolen election conspiracies are now vocally saying that this is a bridge too far. And yes, a number of Republican thought leaders who can easily be identified as “Never Trumpers” also chimed in, which are all collected below for your entertainment and enlightenment purposes.

Fox News contributor Byron York is the most surprising voice of dissent here, as he clearly suggested that Trump’s continued public statements like this will come with an increased “number of Republicans who say they are ready to move on.”

 

But wait, there’s more! Loads of smart people with blue checks next to their Twitter usernames also chimed in. Below are just a handful of those who identify as “true” conservatives but many of whom have long been vocal critics of the 45th president, but their reactions are no less worthy of inclusion. To wit:

And of course, there were other critics that came from a more centrist and more progressive point of view:

