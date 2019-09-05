Fox News anchor Shepard Smith picked apart President Donald Trump’s continued defense of his claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama, and listed some of Trump’s biggest falsehoods.

“China pays the tariffs, the wall is going up, historic inauguration crowds, Russia probe is a witch hunt, you need an ID to buy cereal, noise from windmills causes cancer–it’s endless!” he said.

“The president said that Alabama was at risk from Hurricane Dorian. It wasn’t. Maybe he got some bad info from somebody, maybe he made a mistake. Maybe he was confused. We don’t know. But he was wrong. And since, for days and days, he’s been insisting with fake visual aids in hand that he was right,” Smith said on Shepard Smith Reporting Thursday.

Smith noted the subject could have been dropped after the National Weather Service said Alabama wasn’t in danger Sunday.

“Everybody makes mistakes,” Smith said. “Instead the next day, the president blamed the media for his own inaccurate warning and started to rewrite history on the matter. Yesterday he continued and he added doctored graphics to the narrative. The president on television took a national hurricane center forecast that somebody had doctored with a Sharpie or something. The forecast showed East Coast Dorian, the sharpie’s magical addition added Alabama on the Gulf Coast.”

“Why would the president of the United States do this? He decries fake news that isn’t and disseminates fake news that is,” he said, listing Trump’s various falsehoods.

“It was fake news defined on a very serious subject and yet he forged on,” Smith said.

