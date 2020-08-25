Former Trump DHS official Miles Taylor unloaded on President Donald Trump, particularly on immigration policy, in a new interview. Taylor has been very vocal in the past few weeks about what he witnessed under President Donald Trump and how he’s supporting Joe Biden even though he’s a Republican.

On the Daily Beast podcast The New Abnormal, Taylor laughed with Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast about the RNC convention and lamented the direction the GOP has gone overall under Trump.

Following a joke about MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Taylor claimed that in a number of meetings with the president, they would be talking about an issue like border security and then suddenly Trump would say, “You know who’s just my favorite guy? The MyPillow guy. Do any of you have those pillows?”

“These are my early exposures to the president, and I’m like, ‘What the actual fuck is happening right now?'” he added.

Taylor claimed that with the exception of “a handful of sycophants,” most people in the administration understand that he’s “truly unfit for office” and it was a topic of discussion on multiple levels.

He said one of the big breaking points for him while working at DHS concerned the family separation policy, calling Trump “a man with no humanity.”

And Taylor got specific about what Trump’s vision at the border was:

“He wanted to maim them and tear-gas them and shoot them. And I’m not even being hyperbolic. So we sat in a meeting one time… where he was talking about how he wanted us to design the border wall, and one day the focus was on the spikes, and he was really upset because from the pictures we were showing him of the steel bollards — he said the spikes aren’t sharp enough.”

He said Trump wanted them to be so sharp they would “pierce human flesh… if they try to climb it.”

Taylor also said they had to respond to Trump when he asked why they can’t just shoot migrants coming to the border. “That was a little bit more than alarming.”

Taylor even said Trump wanted DHS to get a cost estimate on potentially building a moat in front of the wall, even asking about putting alligators and snakes in there.

You can listen to the full interview above, via The Daily Beast.

