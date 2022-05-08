Former Attorney General Eric Holder believes former President Donald Trump should be indicted — in a reversal of his previous stance on that issue.

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Holder was asked by host Margaret Brennan whether current Attorney General Merrick Garland has been “aggressive enough” pursuing criminal charges for alleged Capitol attackers.

“There have been critics of him who say that he isn’t being aggressive enough around the prosecutions regarding January the 6th.” Brennan said. “Do you think that’s right?”

“No one knows,” Holder said. “I have great faith in Merrick and in the people at the Justice Department. We won’t really know how aggressive they have been until they are before a camera in announcing a decision either to indict certain people or not indict certain people.”

Holder then narrowed his reply to focus on one specific person.

“At some point, people at the Justice Department, perhaps that prosecutor in Atlanta, are going to have to make a determination about whether or not they want to indict Donald Trump,” Holder said.

“Would you do it?” Brennan asked.

“Well, I think there’s going to be sufficient factual information,” Holder said. “And I think that there’s going to be sufficient proof of intent. And then the question becomes, what’s the impact of- of such an indictment? I’m an institutionalist. My initial thought was not to indict the former president out of concern of what- how divisive it would be. But given what we have learned, I think that he probably has to be held accountable.

Watch above, via CBS.

