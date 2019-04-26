Former Charlottesville Mayor Destroys Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ Defense: ‘Not Just Delusional, It’s Very Dangerous’

The man who was mayor when white supremacists descended on Charlottesville in August 2017 spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper about President Donald Trump‘s most recent remarks about Charlottesville.

And he made it clear, he doesn’t think Trump knows “what the hell” he is talking about.

“As the mayor of Charlottesville during the rally, first of all, just what went through your mind when you heard President Trump essentially doubling down on his very fine people on both sides [remarks]?” Cooper asked Mike Signer on Friday.

Signer replied by calling Trump’s view of what happened in Charlottesville as “delusional” and “dangerous.”

“He doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. It’s not just delusional, it’s very dangerous to choose to see this event through that lens that he is offering again,” Signer began.

The former mayor continued on: “There were Make America Great hats, the red baseball caps around this Unite the Right rally, like you said. What the president seems to be very stubbornly and dangerously trying to mislead the country about was this was not about history enthusiasts.”

Signer then said the president was wrong that the people were gathered over the Robert E. Lee statue.

“There was a very small fraction of people at this weekend who were there about the Robert E. Lee statue itself. There were many more who were there for the purpose of violently enforcing white supremacy and white nationalism,” he stressed. “There were 12 militia groups with the word militia in their title who came to try and intimidate and terrorize people. And there was actually a terrorist act. And you’ve got to tell me, Mr. President, if this is really about the Robert E. Lee statue, why are people chanting ‘Jews will not replace us?'”

On Friday, on the way to an NRA convention, Trump told reporters that he handled his Charlottesville response — in which he infamously said there were “fine people” on both sides — “perfectly.”

“If you look at what I said you will see that that question was answered perfectly,” Trump said. “I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general.”

