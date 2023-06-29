Former Top FBI Official: ‘Certainly Possible’ Trump Could Face More Criminal Charges In New Jersey

Former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that it was certainly possible that former President Donald Trump could face additional criminal charges from federal prosecutors in Bedminster, New Jersey, for his handling of classified material.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz reported on Thursday that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office is still investigating the former president and the federal grand jury in Florida is still active.

Moreover, senior Trump campaign official Susie Miles, who Trump allegedly showed a classified map during a meeting at his New Jersey golf club, has spoken to federal investigators multiple times.

Blitzer asked McCabe on Thursday whether the continued investigation and new witness testimony could leave to additional charges for Trump in New Jersey.

“It’s certainly possible,” McCabe responded. “I think it still remains a big question. You have these two incidents in which classified documents, national defense information, were shared with people who were not authorized to receive it. Both of them take place at Bedminster. And yet Bedminster is somewhat notoriously the one location that the government has not searched.”

He went on to explain that a search of the property by the government is possible, but not likely.

“We know that the Trump team conducted their own search. We also know that the special counsel team ultimately identified the people who conducted that search and brought those people in for interviews,” McCabe added. “I think it’s probably a concern on the part of the prosecutors, but I would expect that at this point, they don’t believe they have enough current recent probable cause to execute any sort of a search warrant there.”

Earlier this month, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his handling of classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Southern Florida. His personal aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, is expected to enter a plea of not guilty on the federal charges sometime next week.

