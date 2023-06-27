Fox News Calls Out Trump’s Denial on Classified Docs — With His Own Words: ‘The Former President Insisted That Document Did Not Exist’

Fox News covered the latest development in former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment Tuesday by playing his various contradictory statements back to back.

Trace Gallagher, filling in for John Roberts on America Reports, welcomed chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel to discuss the newly leaked audio recording of Trump discussing allegedly classified documents with staffers who didn’t have the clearance to see them. After the audio made its way into the media, Trump claimed the recording was an “exoneration” of the federal charges against him.

Fox News covered his additional statements reacting to the tape on Tuesday and then aired the tape itself. “We did absolutely nothing wrong, this is just another hoax. It’s called, I would say, election interference more than anything else. It’s a disgrace that they can do it, next question. But everything was fine, we did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it,” Trump said in the clip.

Fox then played the leaked tape, which figures prominently in the 37-criminal-count indictment. “These are the papers… This was done by the military and given to me,” Trump can be heard saying.

Emanuel then played a clip from last week’s interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, saying, “The former president insisted that document did not exist“:

There was no document, that was a massive amount of papers and everything else, talking about Iran and other things. And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document, I didn’t have any document per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories, and articles.

The conversation in which Trump was allegedly showing classified documents to others took place in 2021. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges that he mishandled declassified documents.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

