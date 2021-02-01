George Conway offered some less than flattering reasons why former President Donald Trump had a relatively late staffing change for the legal team hired to defend him in the Senate impeachment trial over his alleged role in the Capitol’s deadly insurrection on January 6th.

The vocal critic of Trump, and husband to Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, appeared on Morning Joe and was asked by co-host Mika Brzezinski to opine on news that Trump is changing his legal defense team less than two weeks out. Brzezinski noted a new set of lawyers because Trump reportedly “wants to argue that he won the election.”

“I don’t know how many times you can put your hand on a hot stove before you realize that’s probably not a good idea,” she noted, before asking, “what do you make of Donald Trump’s clinging to this strategy?”

Conway did not demur in his response. “His instability and inability to be rational has always caused him difficulty in retaining lawyers,” he noted, citing past examples of Trump retaining legal counsel during the Mueller investigation, and again for the first impeachment trial.

“He’s always had trouble getting lawyers to represent him,” Conway explained. “He’s not a very good client. He doesn’t take advice very well. He’s unpredictable. And he doesn’t pay his bills.”

“So it’s not surprising that he’s had trouble here maintaining counsel,” he continued. “It’s not surprising that he’s asking them to violate the rules of professional ethics by making factually unfounded arguments saying he won the election. And not surprising that a week before the impeachment trial, he had to go out and find another pair of lawyers.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]