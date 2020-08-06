Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump His Asian Friends Are Offended By Use of Term ‘China Virus’

In an interview with President Donald Trump on Thursday, Geraldo Rivera told the president that his Asian friends are offended by Trump’s use of the term “China Virus” to refer to Covid-19.

“Do you worry that when you call it the ‘China Virus’… I have some Asian friends who say, you know, that it’s not very polite. That they worry that it has a racial overtone,” said Rivera on his WTAM show, prompting Trump to respond, “No, I tell you, I do too. We have great Asian support, and they understand exactly what it is that we’re doing and saying, and they understand how China’s hurt our country.”

“We’ve been ripped off by China for years, they’ve been taking money out and rebuilding their country, and our presidents were either naive or stupid to allow this to happen,” President Trump continued. “But we’ve been giving China from 200 billion to 575 billion dollars a year for many, many years.”

After Trump was then asked, “Do you think they stole our vaccine?” he replied, “I wouldn’t be surprised. I mean, I can’t say that with certainty, but it’s possible.”

In March, President Trump was confronted by ABC reporter Cecilia Vega over his use of the term “China Virus,” who asked, “Why do you keep using this? A lot of people think it’s racist.”

“Because it comes from China,” Trump declared. “It’s not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate.”

Listen above via WTAM.

