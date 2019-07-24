After shouting an expletive during a wild interview on Fox News Wednesday morning, Rudy Giuliani continued his public attacks against Robert Mueller by calling him a Democratic “lap dog” on Twitter during the formal special counsel’s hearing on Capitol Hill.

“This is great material for a course on trial advocacy. Dems on direct are being allowed to lead and Lap Dog says yes,” tweeted Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s attorney, as Mueller answered questions before the House Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY). “Repubs on cross impeach him, befuddle him and generally demonstrate he had no interest in pursuing truth.”

This is great material for a course on trial advocacy. Dems on direct are being allowed to lead and Lap Dog says yes. Repubs on cross impeach him, befuddle him and generally demonstrate he had no interest in pursuing truth…”not in my purview.” — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 24, 2019

Earlier in the morning, the president’s legal counsel again tweeted that Mueller is a “LAP DOG for Dems” after the ex-special counsel declined to answer a question from pro-Trump Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL) regarding former British spy Christopher Steele initially compiling an anti-Trump dossier on behalf of Democrats in the lead up to the 2016 election.

“Pathetic! Whatever Bob’s past it’s being tarnished by being a LAP DOG for Dems,” wrote Giuliani. “Then being destroyed on credibility, knowledge, competence and numerous ahs, pauses and excuses like ‘beyond my purview.’ It’s clear his purview was what his 18 Angry Dems wanted-to get Trump.”

Pathetic! Whatever Bob’s past it’s being tarnished by being a LAP DOG for Dems. Then being destroyed on credibility, knowledge, competence and numerous ahs, pauses and excuses like “beyond my purview.” It’s clear his purview was what his 18 Angry Dems wanted-to get Trump. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 24, 2019

Early on Wednesday morning, just minutes before Mueller took the stand for his 8:30 a.m. Judiciary testimony, Giuliani appeared on Fox & Friends and had a meltdown over the former special counsel’s “bullshit.”

“[Mueller] doesn’t pay much attention to [the special counsel investigation], he was the Wizard of Oz, he’s behind a curtain,” Giuliani claimed while suggesting Mueller’s chief of staff Aaron Zebley was actually leading the Russia probe. “From then on, it was ‘We’ll take it to Bob, we’ll ask Bob.’ After a while, I would say ‘don’t bother.’ I mean, you guys are deciding, don’t bullshit, don’t tell me.”

[Photo by Saul Loeb/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com