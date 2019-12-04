comScore

‘Great News for Trump’: Video of NATO Leaders Mocking POTUS Celebrated By MAGA Twitter

By Colby HallDec 4th, 2019, 8:41 am

Fellow NATO leaders appear to have been caught on camera mocking President Donald Trump during a get together at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening, the video of which went immediately.

The video shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emanuel Macron gossiping about Trump and deriding the US president’s penchant for turning what are typically scheduled as short press events into much, much longer ones.

Much of the reaction to the video from the political-media has been like this of Ian Bremmer:

But not EVERYONE found the video as illustrative of Trump’s poor standing on the global stage. There were some — from predictable precincts– who saw the video as “great news” or a symptom of Trump’s disruptive role in international affairs:

At least one loyal Trump supporter engaged in the time-honored “best defense is a good offense” tactic by ridiculing PM Trudeau for his past questionable used of black-face as a means to undermine what is otherwise an embarrassing video:

Watch the video above, via NATO Summit press pool.

