‘Great News for Trump’: Video of NATO Leaders Mocking POTUS Celebrated By MAGA Twitter

Fellow NATO leaders appear to have been caught on camera mocking President Donald Trump during a get together at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening, the video of which went immediately.

The video shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emanuel Macron gossiping about Trump and deriding the US president’s penchant for turning what are typically scheduled as short press events into much, much longer ones.

Much of the reaction to the video from the political-media has been like this of Ian Bremmer:

This happens at every NATO summit with Trump. Every G7. Every G20. The US President is mocked by US allies behind his back. pic.twitter.com/FWncEM7jVs — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 4, 2019

But not EVERYONE found the video as illustrative of Trump’s poor standing on the global stage. There were some — from predictable precincts– who saw the video as “great news” or a symptom of Trump’s disruptive role in international affairs:

This is great news for Trump. Foreign leaders have been laughing at Republican presidents since Reagan. Media elites as usual miss America. https://t.co/ELE4n6NNxY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 4, 2019

I suspect he’ll love the fact they’re all talking about him…. https://t.co/Jn2iI5c3Bp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2019

Trump is kicking butt at the NATO Conference. You know if that gaggle of #AmericaLast leaders LOVES you, you’re doing something wrong. Trump is proving the old adage is correct – it is better to be feared than loved. They LOVED Obama because he let them screw us. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 4, 2019

They mock him behind his back and cower before him. Children often talk tough when the teacher leaves the room, it’s a coping mechanism for not being in control. https://t.co/EIZtzrVBMn — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 4, 2019

Yes these cowards laugh behind Trump’s back. But while Obama was sucking Putin’s cock, Vladimir laughed right in his face. See the difference? https://t.co/WNthXM9XKm — Liberty Cottage (@CottageLiberty) December 4, 2019

At least one loyal Trump supporter engaged in the time-honored “best defense is a good offense” tactic by ridiculing PM Trudeau for his past questionable used of black-face as a means to undermine what is otherwise an embarrassing video:

Oh look, Mr. Blackface has something to say… https://t.co/LOZ0ALcanD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 4, 2019

Watch the video above, via NATO Summit press pool.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]