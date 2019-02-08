Hakeem Jeffries Battles Whitaker in Fiery Collision: ‘How the Heck Did You Become’ Head of the DOJ?!

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) aired some frustrations during oversight hearing Friday afternoon, grilling acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker over his relationship with the Special Counsel.

After thanking Whitaker for appearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Jeffries began his series of rhetorical questions presumably meant to troll and throw Whitaker off guard.

“This hearing is important because there are many Americans throughout the country who are confused. I’m confused. I really am,” he began. “We’re all trying to figure out: who are you? Where did you come from? And how the heck did you become the head of the Department of Justice? Hopefully you can help me work through this confusion.”

As Whitaker began to answer, Jeffries interjected that he was making a “statement, not asking a question.”

“I assume you know the difference,” said Jeffries, launching into a series of follow-up questions regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation, the indictments that were made and President Donald Trump‘s complaints that the investigation is a “witch hunt.”

After a round of follow-ups, Jeffries concluded by demanding Whitaker not interfere in Mueller’s investigation.

“Let’s be clear,” he said. “The investigation into Russia’s attack on democracy is not a witch hunt, it’s not a fishing expedition, it’s not a hoax, it’s not a lynch mob, it’s a national security imperative. The fact that people suggest otherwise comes dangerously close to providing aid and comfort to the enemy. In your final week, keep your hands off the Mueller investigation.”

