Hannity Asks Trump if He ‘Regrets’ Telling Supporters to Move on From Clinton Investigation Hopes

Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned President Donald Trump over whether he regrets calling on his supporters to move on from their focus on prosecuting Hillary Clinton.

In their one-on-one interview Thursday night, Hannity at one point asked about Trump’s (brief) call, after his 2016 victory, to lay off on his opponent in the campaign.

“I did disagree with you at the time,” Hannity told Trump. “You, after the election, were basically saying let bygones be bygones, let’s not go down this road.”

“Do you regret saying that?” Hannity asked. “And do you think now, if we really are to get to the bottom and the truth it has to also include Hillary Clinton, the email server, which would be an underlying crime, and obstruction, which everyone in the media seems to care about, the intent behind the 33,000 subpoenaed emails deleted, bleach-bit, hammers, sim cards.”

“No, I don’t regret saying it,” Trump replied. “When I won, they were all saying ‘Lock her up. Lock her up.’ I said no, no, let’s get on with life. That was different. It was like, right after the election you want to get a new page and turn over a new leaf. And I said let’s get on with it.”

Trump explained that he changed his mind following his election, after “they started coming after us” with the Russia investigation. He said that’s when he “really started looking into” Clinton’s email server.

“This was a coup,” Trump said. “This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

