Former Nixon White House counsel and key Watergate figure John Dean is the first big witness for the House Judiciary Committee’s upcoming hearings on Robert Mueller‘s findings. Dean and several legal experts will be testifying at the “Lessons from the Mueller Report” hearing.

“John Dean, the star and witness in Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal,” Sean Hannity said tonight. “That was 47 years ago. He has absolutely nothing, zero, to offer as it relates to the Mueller report, or frankly, any of the issues that are at hand here. Nothing. He has no expertise on Russian election hacking.”

He went on to bring up how Dean is currently a CNN contributor:

“Dean, well, he now works for fake news CNN as a professional Trump hater, 24/7. Hate, rage, psychosis. So now Jerry Nadler figures, ‘Oh, nobody more perfect, let’s roll him out for yet another round of Trump-bashing, even though he has no relevance to the case,’ and by the way if you’re like most Americans and you don’t watch fake news CNN or conspiracy TV MSNBC, here’s a small sample of the great insight, the great knowledge, the great objective analysis of Jerry Nadler’s star witness and what he will bring to Capitol Hill and the circus he has thrown over there.”

He showed clips of Dean drawing parallels between Trump and Nixon, including the time he said even Nixon would tell Trump he’s gone too far.

“So why,” Hannity asked, “would Jerry Nadler promote an obviously angry, washed-up far-left extreme leftist CNN hack to perform in front of his partisan circus?”

