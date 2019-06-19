comScore

Hillary Clinton Swipes at Trump After Campaign Relaunch: I Wasn’t ‘Up Late Last Night Watching InfoWars’

By Josh FeldmanJun 19th, 2019, 2:27 pm

Hillary Clinton‘s Twitter account took a swipe at President Donald Trump today after his big campaign relaunch last night.

Trump railed against Clinton a few times last night, going off on her email scandal at one point, and the crowd chanted “Lock her up!”

Andrew Gillum tweeted last night that Clinton “must be EXHAUSTED” because she’s been running through Trump’s “small mind for a LONG time.”

This afternoon, Clinton responded with a tweet saying, “I can handle it. Blessed with stamina. And thankfully I didn’t stay up late last night watching InfoWars…”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: