Hillary Clinton Swipes at Trump After Campaign Relaunch: I Wasn’t ‘Up Late Last Night Watching InfoWars’

Hillary Clinton‘s Twitter account took a swipe at President Donald Trump today after his big campaign relaunch last night.

Trump railed against Clinton a few times last night, going off on her email scandal at one point, and the crowd chanted “Lock her up!”

Andrew Gillum tweeted last night that Clinton “must be EXHAUSTED” because she’s been running through Trump’s “small mind for a LONG time.”

.@HillaryClinton you must be EXHAUSTED! Cause you’ve been running through @realDonaldTrump small mind for a LONG time. 😩 — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) June 19, 2019

This afternoon, Clinton responded with a tweet saying, “I can handle it. Blessed with stamina. And thankfully I didn’t stay up late last night watching InfoWars…”

I can handle it. Blessed with stamina. And thankfully I didn’t stay up late last night watching InfoWars… — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 19, 2019

