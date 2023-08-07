‘I AGREE!’ Trump Gloats After Mitch McConnell Booed, Pelted With ‘Retire’ Chants During Kentucky Speech

Former President Donald Trump was delighted to see that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell got a less-than-warm reception during a speech he gave in his home state of Kentucky.

McConnell’s appearance took place at the Fancy Farm picnic, an event that reportedly draws in a rowdy crowd of Democrats and Republicans that try to outdo each others’ chants and jeering while they hear from a bipartisan mix of speakers. When McConnell got up to the podium, his speech was met with applause at multiple points, though a great majority of his remarks were overshadowed by loud booing from the crowd.

McConnell largely ignored the din as he spoke in favor of Republicans while taking shots at Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY), who sat behind him. Nonetheless, the heckling went on with chants of “lost the Senate,” “retire,” and “shame on you.”

Trump has taken a very negative opinion of McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, and he spent the weekend railing at McConnell and his other political foes. As such, when clips of McConnell’s heckling hit the Internet, Trump joyfully exclaimed “I agree” with the calls for retirement.

During his speech, McConnell told the crowd “I want to assure you it’s not my last” time attending Fancy Farm. This seemed to vaguely allude to the recent health questions that have surrounded McConnell ever since his he froze during a recent news conference and was abruptly escorted off.

Watch above via KET.

