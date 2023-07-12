‘I Didn’t Rape Her’: Trump Boasts About Civil Suit Verdict that Found Him Liable for Sexual Abuse of E. Jean Carroll

Former president Donald Trump boasted about a civil jury in May finding him liable for sexually abusing, rather than raping former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s on Wednesday morning.

In a typically frustrated Truth Social post, Trump also complained about a Department of Justice decision not to defend him in another defamation lawsuit filed by Carroll after it “determined that there is no longer a sufficient basis to conclude that the former President was motivated by ‘more than an insignificant’ desire to serve the United States Government.”

The Truth Social post reads:

Page 1: The DOJ will not defend me in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, which is all part of the political Witch Hunt, lawyered up by a political operative who I just beat in another case, financed by a big political funder, and “judged” by a Clinton appointee who truly hates “TRUMP.” The statements that I made about Carroll are all true. I didn’t Rape her (I won that at trial) and other than for this case, I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER…. Page 2: The Carroll civil case against me is a Miscarriage of Justice and a total Scam. The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge. My lawyers, due to their respect for the Office of the President and the incredulity of the case, did not want me to testify, or even be at the trial….. Page 3: The net result of this horrible INJUSTICE, where a completely unknown to me woman made up a ridiculous story, wrote it in a book to increase publicity and sales, I correctly disputed the story and got sued for Defamation, whereupon a hostile Judge and Jury shockingly awarded a woman who I don’t know, have never known, and don’t want to know, $5,000,000, while at the same time throwing out the Fake Rape claim. WE ARE STRONGLY APPEALING THIS TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE!!

In May, a New York City jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages after determining that Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

The Department of Justice had originally moved to represent him in the ongoing defamation suit brought about by comments he made in 2019 about not knowing, much less having raped Carroll, and about her not being his “type,” because he was, it argued “acting within the scope of his office and employment as President of the United States when he made the statements.”

But new information and context that has emerged since the DOJ took its original position, including Trump’s deposition and the verdict of the previous Carroll lawsuit, have dissuaded it from following through on its intention to defend Trump.

In a letter addressed to Trump’s legal team, DOJ lawyers explained that “a jury has now found that Mr. Trump sexually assaulted Ms. Carroll long before he became President. That history supports an inference that Mr. Trump was motivated by a ‘personal grievance’ stemming from events that occurred many years prior to Mr. Trump’s presidency.”

