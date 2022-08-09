‘It is Time’: Trump Shares Campaign Video for 2024 Run He Hasn’t Announced Yet, Hours After FBI Raid

Just after midnight local time in Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump posted what is overtly a campaign ad in a message on his Truth Social service. It was only hours after he confirmed his Florida home was “under siege” by FBI agents.

Trump posted the video at about eight minutes past midnight Monday night, and “re-truthed” it again about 10 hours later around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

The Rumble video starts with the Trump’s name and the message “a nation in decline. It ends with the quote “the best is yet to come,” and his name again. The hashtag #thebestisyettocome has been gaining steam on Truth’s trends, along #covfefe and #2000mules on Tuesday morning.

The obvious 2024 campaign ad begins in black and white with the sound of Trump describing problems like Afghanistan, energy dependence, the war in Ukraine, “fake news” and other Trump rally favorites. It also features screenshots of his social media accounts being suspended as he says free speech is no longer “allowed.”

Trump also says in the ad, “we are a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before.” The narration is from speeches delivered by Trump but the comment is very on point for the reaction from Trump and the MAGA right to the raid at Mar-a-Lago.

As the video bleeds from black and white to color imagery, the music lifts from distress and Trump changes to talking about the future. “There is no summit we cannot reach,” says Trump’s voice in the video. “There is no victory we cannot have.”

“It is time to start talking about greatness for our country again,” says Trump to close the video.

It is not a “hint” that he’ll run in 2024. With his past commentary saying he’s already made a decision and it’s now about choosing the right time to officially declare, this video not him “teasing” a run, it’s simply him saying it plainly without saying it explicitly. It’s marketing.

Watch the clip above, from Donald Trump on Truth Social via Rumble.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com