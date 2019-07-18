CNN anchor Jake Tapper shut down President Donald Trump’s attempt to back away from the racist chant he helped instigate by attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a rally on Wednesday night.

“‘Send her back’ they chanted,” Tapper said on The Lead Thursday, recapping Trump’s South Carolina rally Wednesday. “You know the back story. The president launched attacks earlier this week, even attacks that Republican members of the house and Senate called racist.”

“The president’s lies about what she said and demonizing of her prompted results so shocking, that even some of the meekest and least critical Republicans … voiced their discomfort,” Tapper continued, explaining that Trump later tried to back away from the comments and even insisted he tried to stop them in the moment.

“That’s a naked lie. When the chants started, President Trump stopped talking, he let the crowd go, and did not resume until the chant died out on its own,” Tapper said.

Tapper then replayed a clip of the “send her back” chant at Trump’s rally, timing how Trump let the chant go on for 13 seconds before going on to attack Omar some more.

“13 seconds. For 13 seconds, the president of the United States stood there as a crowd of supporters screamed that he should sent an American citizen, a woman who fled Somalia as a child refugee, now a member of Congress, back to Somalia,” Tapper continued. “This is all part and parcel of the president’s 2020 reelection strategy. No more dog whistles, just naked racism.”

Watch above, via CNN.

