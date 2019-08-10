Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro got into a heated back-and-forth with Rep. Matt Gaetz on the subject of gun control, Gaetz contending one of Pirro’s suggestions would turn America into Venezuela.

The Florida Republican sparred with Pirro on her show Saturday, following a series of mass shootings that left dozens of people dead.

Pirro was arguing in favor of expanding background checks, saying President Donald Trump called her to indicate his support for the proposal which is opposed by many conservative Republicans and the National Rifle Association.

Pirro, who was in Sydney for her show, noted the lack of mass shootings in Australia.

“I’m in Australia, they don’t have problems like this. This is starting to be a uniquely American situation. I am a gun owner and strong Second Amendment person,” Pirro said.

“Nobody would suggest in the United States we would want Australia’s solution. They confiscated all the guns. You know who did what Australia did? Venezuela,” Gaetz said. We need more of what Senator [Lindsey] Graham discussed, red flag laws and federal support for communities who want to do that.”

“Congressman, nobody is talking about take away people’s guns. The United States Supreme Court made it clear we have the right to have these guns for our own personal protection. No one is talking about taking our guns away,” Pirro said.

