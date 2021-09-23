Joe Rogan Tells Amanda Knox Trump Will Run and is ‘Probably Gonna Win’

Joe Rogan has signed on to the prediction that Donald Trump will run for president again and will “probably” retake the White House.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster spoke with Amanda Knox, the American woman who was wrongfully convicted in Italy years ago after being accused of murdering her roommate. She spoke to Rogan about her trial and her hopes of telling her own life story, and at one point she talked about former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, describing him as “the Donald Trump of Italy.”

As Knox explained her comparison between the two ex-leaders, she spoke of the “ridiculous” amount of time Berlusconi spent running the country, which prompted Rogan to say “that’s probably what Trump wanted too.” Knox asked Rogan if Trump is going to run again, and even though it’s not clear yet if Trump will do so, Rogan is sure he’ll go for it.

“Oh yeah. He’s gonna 100 percent try,” Rogan said. “He’s probably gonna win. How is Joe Biden gonna win? How is it possible he’s gonna beat anybody?”

Rogan continued to take shots at Biden’s “decay and decline” while Knox agreed the president is “not very inspiring.”

“The Democrats f*cked up royally by making that guy the president,” he continued, adding that Vice President Kamala Harris would fare equally badly in 2024. Knox agreed on that point as well, citing Harris’ “history of wrongful convictions.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com