Howard Stern, Joe Rogan Supporters Spar on Twitter Over Vaccination

Twitter has been buzzing over radio host Howard Stern slamming podcaster Joe Rogan on his vaccination stance.

Last week, Rogan pushed for the unproven veterinary medicine ivermectin to treat the coronavirus.

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” said Rogan two weeks ago. “They’re making sh*t up! They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

In response, the following week, Stern tore into Rogan and called those who refuse to get vaccinated as “sh*theads.”

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?” said Stern.

“We have no time for idiots in this country anymore,” he added. “We don’t want you. We want you to all, either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your Covid. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your Covid when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f*ck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

Rogan has yet to respond to Stern.

Verified Twitter users, supporters of Stern or Rogan, went after Stern or Rogan, with some posts being from shortly after Stern’s rant and some being from this week.

