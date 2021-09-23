Howard Stern, Joe Rogan Supporters Spar on Twitter Over Vaccination

Twitter has been buzzing over radio host Howard Stern slamming podcaster Joe Rogan on his vaccination stance.

Last week, Rogan pushed for the unproven veterinary medicine ivermectin to treat the coronavirus.

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” said Rogan two weeks ago. “They’re making sh*t up! They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

In response, the following week, Stern tore into Rogan and called those who refuse to get vaccinated as “sh*theads.”

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?” said Stern.

“We have no time for idiots in this country anymore,” he added. “We don’t want you. We want you to all, either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your Covid. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your Covid when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f*ck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

Rogan has yet to respond to Stern.

Verified Twitter users, supporters of Stern or Rogan, went after Stern or Rogan, with some posts being from shortly after Stern’s rant and some being from this week.

That is how you do it. 👏https://t.co/E3K3srkQK6 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 19, 2021

Howard Stern evolved into a compassionate adult human being who understands the responsibility of his platform. Joe Rogan still hasn’t gotten to Fartman, yet. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 23, 2021

Alex Jones and Joe Rogan never had countdowns of when 14 year old girls would turn 18. Howard Stern did. Alex Jones never said he wanted to have sex with school shooting victims. Howard Stern did. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 23, 2021

Howard Stern is right. Joe Rogan is making things worse. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) September 23, 2021

BREAKING: Howard Stern rips “idiot” Joe Rogan for taking ivermectin to cure COVID because his “doctor gave it to” him, telling him, “A doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse dewormer? We have no time for idiots in this country anymore.” RT IF YOU’RE WITH HOWARD! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) September 13, 2021

Howard Stern has gone from rebel iconoclast to boring, predictable radio. Joe Rogan’s show is smarter, funnier and more interesting than his. By far. https://t.co/whrvVEIM5H — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2021

This is the culture war Shock Jock Howard Stern insults doctor who prescribed Joe Rogan ivermectin Howard Stern is not a doctor, just an egotist beating his tribal drum Dont take medical advice from Howard Sternhttps://t.co/L6sRaDvMHL — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 13, 2021

Howard Stern is no longer relevant. Joe Rogan has overtaken him, and Stern’s fragile ego and insecurities can’t handle it. The only way you even hear of Stern these days is if he attacks Rogan. https://t.co/nwPMB2nj23 — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 15, 2021

C’mon. Howard Stern had a brainless show that devolved into sex jokes daily. It had the intelligence of a 14 year-old. @joerogan has consistently had educational content with interesting guests that he often disagrees with. pic.twitter.com/91r3ajH8Rj — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) September 14, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com