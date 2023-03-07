John Bolton Delivers Ominous Warning on Trump Demands For ‘Retribution’: He’s ‘Calling for Something Close to Civil Insurrection’

In his speech at CPAC, former President Donald Trump made a number of eyebrow-raising remarks. One is now getting called out by John Bolton, his former national security adviser.

“Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice,” Trump said in his speech. “And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

Trump’s spokesman characterized the speech as “a call to political action to defeat the Democrats who have put their collective boot on the throats of Americans. Anyone who thinks otherwise is either being disingenuous or is outright lying because they know President Trump continues to be a threat to the political establishment.”

But Bolton had another interpretation. The former national security adviser — who was fired by Trump — told The New York Times that Trump was talking about his opposition’s fate.

“It would be, first and foremost, getting back at the people he thinks deserve some kind of punishment for not doing what he tells them to do,” Bolton said. “And it’s a big group of people.”

During the speech, Trump also said: “This is it. Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country.”

Bolton described this part of the speech as a signal that Trump won’t accept another election defeat “the same way he didn’t accept the first defeat,”

The former ambassador to the United Nations concluded his comments on the speech by stating that Trump was “pretty much calling for something close to civil insurrection.”

