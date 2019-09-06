Journalists on Twitter roundly mocked Eric Trump for posting a polite source letter from The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold and trying to make it out as nefarious.

Eric Trump posted the letter from Fahrenthold to a Trump Organization employee to Twitter, angrily tagging Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and questioning the “tactics” of Fahrenthold.

These are the tactics used by the @WashingtonPost. @JeffBezos – you should be very proud… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9RO91n7XGX — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 6, 2019

The move was roundly mocked by journalists on Twitter, many pointing out the letter is a good template for reaching out to potential sources for stories. Many also noted it appears that Eric Trump doesn’t understand how journalism works.

You really nailed him here Eric…. A reporter asking for information! https://t.co/kmmSUameDc — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 6, 2019

Lol is this supposed to make Fahrenthold look bad? He looks like a total pro here https://t.co/nsOOGAqvxe — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 6, 2019

quite nice of Eric Trump to show young journalists everywhere a model template for reaching out to sources https://t.co/VguBQ4Spkq — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 6, 2019

There are many critiques of reporting, some good and some bad, and then there’s just….not understanding what reporting is? https://t.co/BTdfr58JrX — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 6, 2019

YOU THINK THAT’S BAD?!? I HEARD HE HAS INVITED POTENTIAL SOURCES TO LUNCH!!!! https://t.co/YpANHi9uhA — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 6, 2019

This email sent by @Fahrenthold to a potential source is not only perfectly appropriate for a reporter to send, David goes above and beyond in how transparent and professional he is. https://t.co/yPhcFyAizR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 6, 2019

Fabulous template for ethical source-building. Thanks for sharing, Eric. https://t.co/l2aOMlLfik — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 6, 2019

This incredibly polite email from a reporter doing his job is a filthy dirty tactic!!11111 https://t.co/cETxvk3TQ1 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 6, 2019

lol yes he literally should be https://t.co/eNWXejkSHn — AJ (@ajchavar) September 6, 2019

Shit, most of my cold emails are: “Hey, I’m me. I’m doing a story about this. Can you call me? Thanks.” https://t.co/oLAHtrhAMK — Mike Davis (@byMikeDavis) September 6, 2019

does… he not know what reporters do for a living? https://t.co/DK7OKh3Znm — dell cameron (@dellcam) September 6, 2019

No one is perfect, but this email is darn close. https://t.co/0iDWIAS0My — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 6, 2019

Young reporters should take note of Fahrentold’s good source-building strategies and clear language, which Eric was kind of enough to share here. https://t.co/TFZJL1zmP0 — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) September 6, 2019

An Eric Trump self-own doesn’t exactly merit comment these days but this is actually an inadvertent public service for aspiring investigative journos: there’s nobody better than @Fahrenthold and this kind of wide-net, low-yield fishing is how some of the best reporting gets done. https://t.co/GHujxCIgl7 — Patrick Radden Keefe (@praddenkeefe) September 6, 2019

Normally I wouldn’t re-tweet a Trump but he just provided his 2.6 million followers instructions on how to leak things to the Washington Post and that greatly amuses me. https://t.co/JaY9ZzjwPP — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 6, 2019

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com