Journalists Roast Eric Trump EXPOSING WaPo Reporter for… Standard Reporting Practice

By Connor MannionSep 6th, 2019, 4:54 pm

Journalists on Twitter roundly mocked Eric Trump for posting a polite source letter from The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold and trying to make it out as nefarious.

Eric Trump posted the letter from Fahrenthold to a Trump Organization employee to Twitter, angrily tagging Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and questioning the “tactics” of Fahrenthold.

The move was roundly mocked by journalists on Twitter, many pointing out the letter is a good template for reaching out to potential sources for stories. Many also noted it appears that Eric Trump doesn’t understand how journalism works.

