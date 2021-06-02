Former President Donald Trump has removed the “From the Desk of…” page of his website, which was confirmed to CNBC by senior spokesman Jason Miller Wednesday morning.

The section of the site was launched on May 4 and promoted as a new platform for Trump to share messages with his followers after being widely de-platformed from nearly all social media outlets following the insurrection of January 6 by his supporters. Links to the former section now just resolves to an “alerts” page which features a sign-up dialog for “Exclusive updates from Donald J. Trump.”

The reviews of the new communication effort were mixed, but there was a fair amount of mockery about the much-ballyhooed promotion of basic blogging technology that has been available for roughly two decades.

CNBC reports:

The page, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has been scrubbed from Trump’s website and “will not be returning,” his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said in email correspondence. He declined to provide additional details about those efforts. “Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller said.

Trump continues to send messages to media outlets and supporters who subscribe to his listserv, which doesn’t get nearly the same amount of media to pick up as his Tweets used to, but that’s likely due to the fact that he is no longer sitting president. His reported claims of being reinstated in August have not yet been confirmed.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]