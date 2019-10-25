During a press gaggle today, President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway distanced herself from Trump calling Republicans who don’t support him “human scum.”

“I would have used different words,” Conway told reporters Friday morning.

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump said earlier this week. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

“I think the president’s point is legitimate … the idea that they’re trying to undo an election result from three years ago and by extension interfere in the next election, just seems very anti-democratic,” Conway said. “Argue the facts, argue you don’t like the tax cuts, argue you don’t like the de-reg agenda.”

Conway’s press conference comes after The Washington Examiner published audio of a call between Conway and reporter Caitlin Yilek, where you can hear Conway berating and threatening Yilek for mentioning in an article she is married to noted “Never Trumper” George Conway.

