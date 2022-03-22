Kid Rock Tells Tucker Carlson About the Time Trump Asked His Advice on North Korea

To hear Kid Rock tell it, he served as an unofficial policy adviser of sorts to former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson which aired Monday night on Fox News, Rock discussed how Trump sometimes sought his opinion on matters of national security.

“I was there with him one day, the end of the [ISIL] caliphate [in Syria],” Kid Rock said. “He wanted to put out a tweet, and it was like … ‘If you ever joined a caliphate and tried to do this, you’re gonna be dead.”

Kid Rock went on to share that although he told Trump the tweet was, “Awesome,” the former president ended up making it a bit more politically correct before posting it.

Cracking up at Kid Rock’s Trump tidbits, Carlson asked the singer if he expected to have a hand in Trump’s presidency.

“‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this,'” Kid Rock replied, reenacting an alleged conversation he had with the former president.

Carlson continued to laugh hysterically, before changing the subject to golf.

“You are still playing golf with them down in Florida?” Carlson asked of Kid Rock’s relationship with Trump. “How’s he seemed?”

Kid Rock claimed that while Trump was “a little different” following the 2020 election, “he seems great.”

“But he’s still the same guy. He sits down and just cuts it up. You start cutting it up,” Kid Rock continued. “How sharp he is, it’s incredible.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

