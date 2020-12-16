Mar-a-Lago Neighbors Do NOT Want Trump to Move There, And They’re Being Vocal About it

Neighbors of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, have reportedly told him not to move there once he leaves the White House.

According to The Washington Post, neighbors of the “Winter White House” have delivered a letter to the town of Palm Beach and to the U.S. Secret Service, demanding that Trump find somewhere else to live.

Not only is the president unwanted, but the letter claims that he legally cannot move back, citing an agreement he signed in the 1990s when he converted the estate from a residence to a private club. This could prove to become an issue for Trump, who abandoned New York and changed his official residence to Mar-a-Lago in order to vote in Florida.

In the demand letter, Reginald Stambaugh, an attorney for the Mar-a-Lago neighbors, suggested Trump avoid using the private club as his residence in order to “avoid an embarrassing situation”

The letter comes after years of complaints as Trump’s frequent visits to Mar-a-Lago have led to increased traffic and disruptions in the neighborhood.

“There’s absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club,” Glenn Zeitz, a nearby homeowner told the Post. “Basically he’s playing a dead hand. He’s not going to intimidate or bluff people because we’re going to be there.”

The private club’s neighbors would, however, are fine with Trump living in another area of Florida, writing, “Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale, and we are confident President Trump will find one which meets his needs.”

