comScore

Maxine Waters Says Trump Should Be Thrown in Solitary Confinement: ‘Impeachment is Not Good Enough’

By Josh FeldmanOct 1st, 2019, 2:57 pm

Congresswoman Maxine Waters tweeted this afternoon that impeachment isn’t good enough for President Donald Trump and said he should be thrown in solitary confinement.

Waters was one of the earliest impeachment advocates in the House, and last week on CNN she said “there’s still a lot more to come” on collusion.

This afternoon Waters tweeted on impeachment and ripped the president’s “civil war” tweet:

In denouncing Trump’s rhetoric, Waters then said, “Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: