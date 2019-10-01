Maxine Waters Says Trump Should Be Thrown in Solitary Confinement: ‘Impeachment is Not Good Enough’

Congresswoman Maxine Waters tweeted this afternoon that impeachment isn’t good enough for President Donald Trump and said he should be thrown in solitary confinement.

Waters was one of the earliest impeachment advocates in the House, and last week on CNN she said “there’s still a lot more to come” on collusion.

This afternoon Waters tweeted on impeachment and ripped the president’s “civil war” tweet:

Trump is so irresponsible & so hungry for power & control, he would dare imply that a civil war will ensue if he's impeached. He is dog whistling to his white supremacists to create fear & intimidation b/c he knows he is going to be impeached. He knows he deserves impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

In denouncing Trump’s rhetoric, Waters then said, “Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

I'm calling on the GOP to stop Trump's filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

AG Barr is the highest law enforcement officer & the worst. He's supposed to be the people’s lawyer, but he’s just Trump’s puppet. He's been caught soliciting foreign countries' help in undermining his FBI & our Intel agencies. He should be Trump’s companion w/impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

It’s certainly past time for Giuliani's docs/texts to have been subpoenaed by our committees. His brazen lies, outrageous distortions, & attempts to do anything Trump wants him to do have got to be stopped. His unintended revelations will help us solidify Trump's impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

Trump has corrupted so many members of his admin. The lies, coverups, shaking down foreign countries & undermining our democracy will be recorded as one of the worst periods in the history of our country, all led by a dishonorable con man. Follow the facts, impeachment on the way — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

