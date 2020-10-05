President Donald Trump posted an optimistic video message from the White House after returning from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, where he was hospitalized with a coronavirus infection.

Trump’s dramatic return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, which was filmed by his staff for a separate action-packed video that included the slow motion descent of Marine One and the president delivering a salute from the White House balcony, came after he spent several days in the hospital.

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it’s really something special,” Trump said in his video message. “I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that’s for certain: don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it.”

The president’s doctors said that while he had a high fever on Friday and his oxygen levels dipped twice, requiring supplemental oxygen, he was feeling better and safe to be released back to the White House. Dr. Scott Conley, his physician, did caution that he would not be fully out of the woods for another week.

After Trump’s oxygen levels dropped, Trump was given corticosteroid drug dexamethasone. He is also being treated with the antiviral drug remdesivir.

“I didn’t feel so good,” Trump said in the video. “And two days ago — I could have left two days ago — two days ago I felt great. Like, better than I have in a long time.”

“I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s okay,” he said, arguing for the . “And now I’m better. Maybe I’m immune, I don’t know.”

Trump repeatedly said “don’t let it dominate your lives,” telling Americans to “get out there.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]