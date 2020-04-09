Meghan McCain slammed Donald Trump with a brutal reminder of her father as the president acknowledged Americans who were captured as prisoners of war.

“On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!

On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit! https://t.co/KOI7Qd1pZx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

Enter Meghan McCain, who thought Trump had some nerve honoring POWs after every disrespectful thing he did to her late father, former Arizona senator John McCain.

Except for the fact that you don’t like people who were captured – while publicly attacking the most famous modern POW while he fought cancer…. No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one. https://t.co/Yp8WdhuDch — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 9, 2020

She wasn’t done there:

“John McCain is not a ‘war hero.’ He is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured, let me tell you.” No one has forgotten this is how you honor POW’s. https://t.co/Yp8WdhuDch — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 9, 2020

As the conservative View host pointed out, Trump trashed her father throughout his political rise, and he has continued to insult the McCain family even after the senator’s death. Beyond insulting McCain for being captured during the Vietnam War, Trump repeatedly blasted McCain for refusing to fall in line with his political agenda, led attacks on the senator while he battled brain cancer, and has disrespected McCain’s legacy after his passing.

