Meghan McCain Blasts Trump Tweet on POW Day: No One ‘Will Ever Forget’ Attacks on John McCain, All Other POWs

By Ken MeyerApr 9th, 2020, 2:19 pm

Meghan McCain slammed Donald Trump with a brutal reminder of her father as the president acknowledged Americans who were captured as prisoners of war.

“On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!

Enter Meghan McCain, who thought Trump had some nerve honoring POWs after every disrespectful thing he did to her late father, former Arizona senator John McCain.

She wasn’t done there:

As the conservative View host pointed out, Trump trashed her father throughout his political rise, and he has continued to insult the McCain family even after the senator’s death. Beyond insulting McCain for being captured during the Vietnam War, Trump repeatedly blasted McCain for refusing to fall in line with his political agenda, led attacks on the senator while he battled brain cancer, and has disrespected McCain’s legacy after his passing.

