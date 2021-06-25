He might have a chance with the Nicolle Wallace viewer constituency.

Miles Taylor, the former Trump official once known only as “Anonymous” for the dramatic New York Times op-ed he wrote revealing an internal resistance to the Trump administration, said he would run against the former president in 2024.

“If Trump somehow wins the GOP nomination in 2024, I will run against him as an independent. And recruit more conservatives to do the same,” Taylor wrote in a tweet. “We will split the vote and sink him.”

This is not a joke. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) June 25, 2021

Taylor, who served in the Department of Homeland Security, has enjoyed an endless stream of cable news appearances since leaving the administration and embracing his role as a resistance star. He now appears regularly on MSNBC after he was dumped from CNN for lying about his identity as “Anonymous.”

Taylor’s “split the vote” gambit doesn’t seem destined for success. His constituency, from what I can tell, would be comprised entirely of Morning Joe viewers. Or, in voting terms, Democrats.

Taylor isn’t the first cable news character to embark on a comically quixotic campaign to take down Trump. In 2020, a raft of anti-Trump conservatives — Joe Walsh, Bill Weld, Mark Sanford — mounted MSNBC and CNN-fueled campaigns in the Republican primary. Trump, who remains incredibly popular among Republican voters, won every state. As for third party campaigns, dozens made the ballot in 2020, including Kanye West. None came close.

“This is not a joke,” Taylor said in a follow up tweet to his announcement, a remark that prompted a cascade of jokes.

