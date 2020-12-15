comScore

Mitch McConnell Gets Shelled After Finally Recognizing Biden as President-Elect: It Took So Long That ‘Putin Beat Him to It’

By Joe DePaoloDec 15th, 2020, 12:22 pm

Even after every major media outlet called it, even after every state certified it, even after a bushel of failed court challenges, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Until Tuesday.

In remarks delivered on the Senate floor, McConnell — using the electoral college tally as justification — acknowledged reality at last.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said. “I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years. I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect: our colleague from California, Senator [Kamala] Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

Despite the reversal, many were not so quick to give McConnell credit, after weeks of giving cover to President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

A number of observers couldn’t help but notice that McConnell did not acknowledge the Biden victory until Russian President Vladimir Putin did so first. According to the Kremlin, Putin sent Biden a congratulatory telegram several hours before McConnell recognized the election result.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: