Even after every major media outlet called it, even after every state certified it, even after a bushel of failed court challenges, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Until Tuesday.

In remarks delivered on the Senate floor, McConnell — using the electoral college tally as justification — acknowledged reality at last.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said. “I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years. I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect: our colleague from California, Senator [Kamala] Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

Despite the reversal, many were not so quick to give McConnell credit, after weeks of giving cover to President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Time for the state legislatures to appoint an Alternate Senate Majority Leader who will carry on the fight!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 15, 2020

I can’t believe Hugo Chavez got to Mitch too. SMH. https://t.co/QiaACADeOn — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 15, 2020

Breaking News: Sen. Mitch McConnell did the least. https://t.co/ONKz5SMu3D — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) December 15, 2020

Mitch McConnell is the wedding guest who sends you a crockpot from your registry ~364 days after your wedding. https://t.co/b8fnRaNAdL — Kaelyn Forde (@kaelynforde) December 15, 2020

BREAKING: @senatemajldr acknowledges shape of the earth. — Adam Goldberg is not defecting (@TheAdamGoldberg) December 15, 2020

A number of observers couldn’t help but notice that McConnell did not acknowledge the Biden victory until Russian President Vladimir Putin did so first. According to the Kremlin, Putin sent Biden a congratulatory telegram several hours before McConnell recognized the election result.

It took McConnell so long to acknowledge this reality that Vladimir Putin beat him to it https://t.co/HuphVdX3O1 — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) December 15, 2020

Pretty incredible when Putin recognizes President Elect Biden before Mitch McConnell does. — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) December 15, 2020

never forget that Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Joe Biden before Mitch McConnell did https://t.co/MCMu3vhiUw — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) December 15, 2020

McConnell and Putin finally gave in and acknowledged reality on the same day, six weeks after the election https://t.co/N43jCwTDHV — Versha Sharma (@versharma) December 15, 2020

A few hours after Vladimir Putin recognized Joe Biden as the next president, Mitch McConnell finally does… https://t.co/5njoLEDl37 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 15, 2020

