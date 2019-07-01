MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and her political panel panned President Donald Trump‘s meeting with Kim Jong Un in what one panelist deemed a “diplomatic booty call.”

As the Washington Post‘s Philip Rucker walked through the behind-the-scenes maneuvering ahead of the meeting, Wallace asked, “Does he not have a phone?”

Rucker noted how “propaganda photographers” were there at the historic meeting, saying the meeting “was a big win speaking in terms of propaganda for the North Koreans.”

Elise Labott said Kim Jong Un “played” Trump, because “the president keeps talking about that loving relationship and all Kim Jong Un has to do is show up and say nice things.”

She argued that while warming relations between the two nations is good, “what the president is doing with what I called a diplomatic booty call” hasn’t really advanced the relationship.

It also shows, Labott added, the lack of strategy and lack of an actual policy process.

Former Congressman David Jolly remarked, “Kim Jong Un swiped right.”

He agreed that there’s “no strategy” going on here and what this is “seen as a destabilizing moment when it should be the opposite.”

Former CIA analyst Sue Mi Terry noted how long it’s been since the last big Trump-Kim summit without much in the way of agreement on denuclearization.

Wallace at one point recalled a time when she once explained some of the issues in North Korea to Sarah Palin, remarking, “To her credit, you know, she was someone who understood the lack of morality and brutality of someone like Kim. And to see [Trump] constantly disparage our allies and to talk about an adversary the way presidents Reagan and Obama and Clinton used to talk about our closest allies is jarring.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

