MSNBC host Joy Reid claims the media at large “relatively buried” advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that she was sexually assaulted by President Donald Trump in the 1990s.

“In any other universe, in any other presidency, in any other news cycle, E. Jean Carroll’s bombshell revelations against the sitting president of the United States would have been the lead story all week long, as soon as they dropped,” Reid said Sunday on AM Joy.

“Despite all of that, the story was relatively buried in this week’s news cycle. Even The New York Times tucked the story away in its ‘Books’ section despite running a headline that could not have been any more explicit: ‘E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of sexual assault in her memoir,” Reid continued.

In a cover story for New York magazine, Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s in a department store dressing room.

In the piece Carroll wrote she did not report the alleged assault to the police, but told two close friends. They both confirmed her account when New York magazine reached out.

Trump has denied the accusation and claimed he never knew Carroll despite that there was a photo of the two of them in the piece itself.

“It’s a disgrace that a magazine like New York, which is one of the reasons it’s failing, people don’t read it anymore so they’re trying to get readership by using me,” Trump said.

Watch above, via MSNBC

