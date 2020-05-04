The Trump Campaign has released a new 60-second political ad that paints President Donald Trump as a competent leader who is successfully navigating the country he ostensibly leads through the coronavirus pandemic which has led to nearly 70,000 American deaths, and perhaps dozens more to come.

The ad features the line “This November the greatest comeback story is written” and features “attacks” from the media followed praise from Democratic governors Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom. There is also no shortage of political imagery from the past few months: Blue Angels flyovers ordered as a tribute to Health Care workers but now featured in a political ad, as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech and with ice cream.

Notably, the add uses the 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” instead of the previous 2020 slogan of “Keep American Great,” suggesting a pivot to the comeback narrative. In a statement, Campaign Manager Brad Parscale wrote “Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is writing the greatest comeback story in history. The President, along with the unyielding resolve of the American people, will Make America Great Again.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]