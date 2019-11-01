Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, Close Friend of Trump, Bashes Ukraine Call: ‘Absolutely’ Inappropriate

One of President Donald Trump’s closest outside confidants is not on board with the commander-in-chief’s spin that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.”

Appearing on Al Jazeera English’s UpFront, Chris Ruddy — the CEO of the traditionally conservative-leaning media outlet Newsmax, and a longtime Trump pal — criticized the president for his conversation with Ukraine’s leader.

“I think that Joe Biden’s name should’ve never been raised in the call,” Ruddy said. “Because he’s a political opponent of the president who’s running for office … there’s no evidence that the Bidens committed a crime.”

Host Medhi Hasan asked Ruddy whether he finds it inappropriate for Trump to ask a foreign government for help with a U.S. presidential campaign.

“Absolutely,” Ruddy said.

Watch above, via Al Jazeera English. (The relevant portion begins at the 5:10 mark.)

