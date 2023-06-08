Outraged Trump Drops Video After Learning of Indictment: ‘Our Country Is Going to Hell’

Former President Donald Trump released a video on Thursday after learning of his indictment, calling the decision “election interference at the highest level.”

“Very sadly we’re a nation in decline, and yet they go after a popular president,” opened Trump in the video, arguing that the latest indictment was “just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and all of the others”:

It’s been going on for seven years. They can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happening. I’m an innocent man, I’m an innocent person, and they had the Mueller hoax, the Mueller report, and that came out no collusion after two and a half years. That was set up by Hillary Clinton Democrats, but this is what they do. This is what they do so well. If they would devote their energies to honesty and integrity, it would be a lot better for our country. They could do a lot better, they could do a lot of great things.

The presidential candidate claimed he was being targeted “because now we’re leading in the polls again by a lot, against Biden and against the Republicans by a lot,” and “they figured the way they’re gonna stop us is by using what’s called warfare.”

“This is warfare for the law and we can’t let it happen,” he said. “Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump, weaponizing the Justice Department, weaponing the FBI. We can’t let this continue to go on because it’s ripping our country to shreds.”

Trump said the charges against him were “a hoax” and that “the whole thing is a hoax,” before claiming, “It’s called election interference. They’re trying to destroy a reputation so they can win an election.”

“So I just want to tell you, I’m an innocent man, I did nothing wrong, and we’ll fight this out just like we’ve been fighting for seven years,” he concluded. “We’re a failing nation and this is what they do. I’m an innocent man. We will prove that again. Seven years of proving it and here we go again. Very unfair, but that’s the way it is.”

Watch above via Donald Trump.

