Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has unveiled her strategy for removing President Donald Trump from office: passing a resolution Monday calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president, and if they fail to act within twenty-four hours, moving forward with Articles of Impeachment.

CNN’s Ryan Nobles reported the news, telling host Ana Cabrera that they were now able to confirm that Pelosi “does fully intend to move ahead with impeachment proceedings.”

According to Nobles, Pelosi sent a letter Sunday evening to her Democratic colleagues laying out the plan.

“They’re going to offer up a resolution by unanimous consent on the floor tomorrow morning that is basically going to set the clock for Vice President Mike Pence,” Nobles explained. “It will give him 24 hours to begin the process of invoking the 25th amendment. If Pence refuses to do so or doesn’t communicate to them he’s heading in that direction, they will then immediately begin the impeachment proceedings.”

Nobles commented that this tactic “really does put a lot of pressure on Mike Pence,” and also means that impeachment proceedings could begin as early as Tuesday morning.

Previous reporting has noted that Pence has “left the option of the 25th Amendment on the table,” but has not committed to taking action as of yet.

It is expected that impeachment will pass in the Democratically-controlled House, but will once again face a more uphill battle securing the necessary votes in the Senate to convict Trump and remove him from office, even with the Democrats holding onto a narrow majority.

If Trump is convicted by the Senate and removed from office, he would also be barred from running for President again in 2024 or any other time in the future.

UPDATE: Via 60 Minutes, here is the text of Pelosi’s message to Democrats.

NEW: In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined her plans for this week on efforts to remove President Trump. Hear from Speaker Pelosi, tonight on 60 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/0kkD4Ufbgt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 10, 2021

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]