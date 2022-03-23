News watchers and political observers were amused to see the manner in which former President Donald Trump un-endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in his run for the Senate.

Even though Brooks is one of Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress, his support in Alabama seems to have taken a huge hit in recent months. Brooks’ primary polling dropped from 41 to 16 percent in the last few months, putting him in third place behind rival candidates Mike Durant at 35 percent and Katie Britt at 29 percent.

As it were, Trump released a statement on Wednesday dumping Brooks and blasting his ally’s polling drop. Trump blamed Brooks’ nosedive on him going “woke” at a recent rally they had together where Brooks suggested the Republican Party move on from the 2020 election. Trump continues to falsely claim the election he lost was corrupt and fraudulent.

From Trump’s statement:

Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went “woke” and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, “Put that behind you, put that behind you,” despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities. If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections.

Trump’s un-endorsement comes shortly after Brooks desperately tried to appeal to the former president in a new campaign ad where he touted Trump’s endorsement and bragged about supporting the Big Lie on January 6th. As such, many political reactors reacted by laughing at Brooks’ failed attempt to kiss up, and by breaking down the former president’s decision to abandon his ally.

Lol, he still hasn’t changed it pic.twitter.com/s2oJSME9ai — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 23, 2022

Of all the problems with Mo Brooks I’ve heard from Republicans, I gotta say wokeness has not been frequently mentioned. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 23, 2022

Just wondering whether Trump would re-endorse Mo Brooks if he threatened to testify to the Jan. 6 committee — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 23, 2022

Mo Brooks getting an endorsement pulled for being too “woke…” You can’t make it up. https://t.co/mBlj9lJqPk — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 23, 2022

His real sin is he’s losing badly in the primary, despite the endorsement, & Trump can’t accept losing https://t.co/VC3AOpmOWM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2022

the mo brooks thing is the funniest thing Trump has done all year, hands down, it’s not even close — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) March 23, 2022

Trump here cites the trigger as Mo Brooks saying “recently” that people should put the 2020 election “behind you.” Brooks said this in August, literally more than 7 months ago. https://t.co/MqO7KimecS — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 23, 2022

Trump says Mo Brooks went “woke” by saying of the 2020 election “Put that behind you.” It’s not “woke” to admit Trump lost, Biden won, and the election wasn’t stolen. Those are the facts. You can even admit that (and you should) and not be a Democrat! Amazing! 😃 pic.twitter.com/61qZdZtFgS — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@SouthernKeeks) March 23, 2022

Un-endorsing Mo Brooks for the one non-insane thing he has ever said is quite funny https://t.co/nEviBr0kiP — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 23, 2022

True to form, Trump abandoned loyal lap dog and fellow insurrectionist Mo Brooks because he’s losing. Why is anyone loyal to that man? — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) March 23, 2022

Re the Mo Brooks Trump fiasco – this is a win for @LeaderMcConnell and Senate Rs. None wanted Brooks – a pathetic Trump sycophant — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) March 23, 2022

This made me happy this morning pic.twitter.com/uqYo2L66KL — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 23, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com