Rep. Mo Brooks Ruthlessly Mocked for Getting Canceled By Trump For Being Too ‘Woke’: ‘You Can’t Make It Up’

By Ken MeyerMar 23rd, 2022, 11:37 am
 

Mo Brooks

News watchers and political observers were amused to see the manner in which former President Donald Trump un-endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in his run for the Senate.

Even though Brooks is one of Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress, his support in Alabama seems to have taken a huge hit in recent months. Brooks’ primary polling dropped from 41 to 16 percent in the last few months, putting him in third place behind rival candidates Mike Durant at 35 percent and Katie Britt at 29 percent.

As it were, Trump released a statement on Wednesday dumping Brooks and blasting his ally’s polling drop. Trump blamed Brooks’ nosedive on him going “woke” at a recent rally they had together where Brooks suggested the Republican Party move on from the 2020 election. Trump continues to falsely claim the election he lost was corrupt and fraudulent.

From Trump’s statement:

Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went “woke” and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, “Put that behind you, put that behind you,” despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities. If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections.

Trump’s un-endorsement comes shortly after Brooks desperately tried to appeal to the former president in a new campaign ad where he touted Trump’s endorsement and bragged about supporting the Big Lie on January 6th. As such, many political reactors reacted by laughing at Brooks’ failed attempt to kiss up, and by breaking down the former president’s decision to abandon his ally.

