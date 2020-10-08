Reporters Recall Trump’s ‘LIBERATE MICHIGAN’ Tweet in Light of FBI-Thwarted Plot to Kill Gov. Whitmer: ‘Dangerously Indefensible’

Shortly after news broke that the Federal Bureau of Investigations had uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) and violently overthrow the state government, the blue-checked province of journalism Twitter quickly recalled a mid-April tweet from President Donald Trump — and noted that the two do not seem unrelated.

At least six men are involved and were arrested on Wednesday night after the FBI and the Michigan State Police raided 24-year-old Ty Garbin’s home in Hartland for several hours. “Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

During the piqued political confrontation that came with the earliest days of a lockdown designed to abate the spread of the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion, there were armed protests at the state capital in Lansing, Michigan. President Trump spurred on what appeared to be his base of supporters, by tweeting “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” on Apr. 17.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Many on Twitter seem willing to make a connection between the president’s tweet, and the alleged attempt of domestic terrorism. To wit:

If the president read his intel briefings and understood the dogma of white nationalist groups, he'd realize that language like "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" is read as tacit permission — if not explicit encouragement — for militias to take action. pic.twitter.com/SYH0QzTSXI — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) October 8, 2020

Who knew that Trump and Fox News' exhortations to "liberate Michigan" might lead to an attempt to harm the governor and lead a coup? Completely unforeseeable https://t.co/7YXzXSE49K — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 8, 2020

The plot was hatched by Michigan militia. Recall the "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" and repeated rhetoric from Trump. https://t.co/ZrEDdIMbuL — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 8, 2020

It's almost like "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" was a dangerously indefensible message for the President of the United States to send… — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 8, 2020

Remember when Trump was tweeting “liberate Michigan?” https://t.co/eTkJBfCISU — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 8, 2020

1. Trump calls CNN "the enemy of the people."

Cesar Sayoc sends pipe bombs to CNN. 2. Trump tweets about "anarchists and agitators."

Kyle Rittenhouse kills two people in Kenosha. 3. Trump tweets "LIBERATE MICHIGAN."

Six men try to kidnap the Governor of Michigan. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 8, 2020

There are people out there who took the president Literally and Seriously when he tweeted out “liberate Michigan.” https://t.co/jKGdKUER5H — Jordan Acker #MaskUpMichigan (@JordanAckerMI) October 8, 2020

April 17 Trump tweets "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" Oct. 8 FBI breaks up militia plot to kidnap Michigan governor. !https://t.co/IzzaYaJe0N — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) October 8, 2020

When Trump railed about an “invasion” of Hispanics across the border, the El Paso shooter answered. When he called White Nationalists “very fine” people, Nazis were emboldened. And when Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” five thugs tried to kidnap the governor. This. Must. End. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020

So after Trump tweeted “Liberate Michigan!” we find that Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman started voter intimidation robocalls against minorities and then a white supremacist domestic terrorist cell planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow Michigan’s state government. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 8, 2020

