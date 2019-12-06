Conservative journalists, commentators, politicians, and activists celebrated the news that 266,000 new jobs were created in November and unemployment fell to 3.5 percent, Friday, thanking President Donald Trump for the win.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) declared, “@realDonaldTrump is delivering on his promises and Americans are winning again,” while Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) also praised the president the statistics.

🚨Record-smashing jobs report 🚨 Unemployment just hit a 50-year low! @realDonaldTrump is delivering on his promises and Americans are winning again. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 6, 2019

This is what happens when government gets out of the way and lets American businesses run. This President has cut more regulations than any in history. And the results are obvious!https://t.co/B3dd1tjvzS — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) December 6, 2019

BOOM! The November jobs report CRUSHED expectations. 266,000 new jobs were created!…far more than was estimated. Unemployment is at a 50 year low! This economy just keeps getting stronger. 🇺🇸💪 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 6, 2019

President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski thanked the president “for putting American back to work,” adding, “Just think how much better it could be if Members of Congress did their jobs. Don’t worry unemployment will go up in Nov. 2020 when the American people fire the Do Nothing Democrat’s.”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for putting American back to work. Just think how much better it could be if Members of Congress did their jobs. Don’t worry unemployment will go up in Nov. 2020 when the American people fire the Do Nothing Democrat’s. #Winning. https://t.co/Jp14n8OGxl — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) December 6, 2019

Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham commented, “The Trump Boom Goes On!” and Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan remarked, “our job market is on FIRE!” as other conservative commentators, journalists, and figureheads celebrated too.

The Trump Boom Goes On! November jobs report trounces forecast with 266,000 hired https://t.co/4PGymJcJAR — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 6, 2019

Wow. Look at the Underemployment Graph – LOWEST it’s been in DECADES!!! That tells you: our job market is on FIRE! Go USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 #Trish pic.twitter.com/YP9VtBIJ6Q — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) December 6, 2019

The @realDonaldTrump economy continues to roar

“US Job Growth Blows Away Expectations”https://t.co/AgPMKlvOOr — Eric Bolling🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) December 6, 2019

💥BOOM: U.S. Job Growth Explodes in November https://t.co/cKlKJaSepM — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 6, 2019

Breaking News America Is Kicking Ass! 256,000 jobs created last month

Wages +3.1% beating consensus

Past Reports Revised higher +41,000#winning #winning#winning — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 6, 2019

Republican Party staffers, and Donald Trump Jr., also paraded the numbers on social media.

While Democrats obsess over impeachment, @realDonaldTrump continues to deliver: *266K jobs in November – smashing expectations *7.2M jobs since he was elected *Strong 3.1% wage growth *Unemployment is 3.5% – the lowest in 50 yrs That’s huge! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 6, 2019

AMERICA WINS AGAIN WITH @realDonaldTrump! November jobs report:

✅266,000 jobs

✅Unemployment at 50-year low

✅Wages ⬆️3.1% from a year earlier God Bless America 🇺🇸 #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/zFT3amgSkY — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) December 6, 2019

Another awesome jobs report that blew through expectations. ✅ 266,000 jobs created! ✅ Wage growth at a strong 3.1%! ✅ Unemployment at 50-year-low! You gonna to risk all this to bring back crippling government regulations & taxes, destroy your 401K, and destroy wage growth? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 6, 2019

