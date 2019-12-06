comScore

Republicans Take Victory Lap on Glowing Jobs Report: ‘Thank You President Trump!’

By Charlie NashDec 6th, 2019, 9:40 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Conservative journalists, commentators, politicians, and activists celebrated the news that 266,000 new jobs were created in November and unemployment fell to 3.5 percent, Friday, thanking President Donald Trump for the win.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) declared, “@realDonaldTrump is delivering on his promises and Americans are winning again,” while Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) also praised the president the statistics.

President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski thanked the president “for putting American back to work,” adding, “Just think how much better it could be if Members of Congress did their jobs. Don’t worry unemployment will go up in Nov. 2020 when the American people fire the Do Nothing Democrat’s.”

Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham commented, “The Trump Boom Goes On!” and Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan remarked, “our job market is on FIRE!” as other conservative commentators, journalists, and figureheads celebrated too.

Republican Party staffers, and Donald Trump Jr., also paraded the numbers on social media.

