Rubio Hits Back at Reporter Saying It’s ‘Very Strange’ to See Him at Trump Rally After 2016 Campaign

Senator Marco Rubio was one of several lawmakers in attendance at President Donald Trump‘s big Orlando rally tonight.

New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro pointed out on Twitter tonight that it’s “very strange” to see Rubio there after the 2016 campaign went:

Very strange, for those of who covered 2016 campaign, to see Sen Marco Rubio smiling and chuckling in this audience. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) June 19, 2019

And indeed things got particularly heated between Rubio and Trump during that campaign. Rubio’s attacks on Trump during the campaign are what led to the infamous moment when the man who is now president bragged about the size of his dick during a GOP debate.

Fast-forward to 2019, and Rubio tonight responded to Barbaro by snarking and remarking, “In an unprecedented move a Republican Senator attended a rally in his home state in support of the re-election of a Republican President.”

As opposed to smiling & chuckling at a rally for a radical liberal candidate for President who will undo policies to confront China,reduce regulations & taxes,defend liberty in Venezuela & protect the unborn? https://t.co/0zC3nvJB0X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 19, 2019

BTW, this is the same reporter who in 2015 after 3 weeks of meticulous investigative journalism uncovered that my wife had traffic tickets,I had a fishing boat & my home has big windows. And in 2016 he broke the story that I had some boots with higher heel. https://t.co/0zC3nvJB0X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 19, 2019

BREAKING In an unprecedented move a Republican Senator attended a rally in his home state in support of the re-election of a Republican President. https://t.co/0zC3nvJB0X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 19, 2019

