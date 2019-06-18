comScore

Rubio Hits Back at Reporter Saying It’s ‘Very Strange’ to See Him at Trump Rally After 2016 Campaign

By Josh FeldmanJun 18th, 2019, 10:59 pm

Senator Marco Rubio was one of several lawmakers in attendance at President Donald Trump‘s big Orlando rally tonight.

New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro pointed out on Twitter tonight that it’s “very strange” to see Rubio there after the 2016 campaign went:

And indeed things got particularly heated between Rubio and Trump during that campaign. Rubio’s attacks on Trump during the campaign are what led to the infamous moment when the man who is now president bragged about the size of his dick during a GOP debate.

Fast-forward to 2019, and Rubio tonight responded to Barbaro by snarking and remarking, “In an unprecedented move a Republican Senator attended a rally in his home state in support of the re-election of a Republican President.”

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: